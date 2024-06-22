Delhi 'water crisis': Protesters wave placard at Atishi's Satyagraha site, AAP blames BJP

New Delhi: A group of protesters on Saturday raised slogans and waved placards at the venue of Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike against the water crisis in the city, with the AAP alleging the BJP caused the disruption.

The BJP hit back terming the hunger strike a political drama and claimed the protesters were civil defence volunteers and bus marshals removed by the AAP government from their jobs.

Atishi, who started the indefinite fast on Friday at Bhogal in south Delhi, said some people came to the site of hunger strike to create a ruckus and attack her.

"But I want to tell the BJP that I am following the path of 'Satyagraha' taught by Gandhiji. I am not going to be scared by such things. I am not going to stop this hunger strike due to such actions. Till the 28 lakh Delhiites get their rightful share of water, this hunger strike will continue," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that on the second day of Atishi's fast, the situation escalated as individuals "sent by the BJP" attempted to disrupt the arrangements and obstruct the peaceful protest.

Taking a dig at Atishi, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it was a "Kejriwal model" of hunger strike in which a "Satyagrahi" can even go home and eat and drink.