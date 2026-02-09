<p>At least nine schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>received bomb threat emails on Monday. </p><p>The Delhi File Service (DFS) said that they received calls from multiple educational institutions, following which, fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations. </p><p>The threatening email carried disturbing and provocative content, claiming, 'Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru'.</p>.Delhi Police busts international cyber fraud racket; 3 held.<p>The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure.</p><p>The email also alleged that blast would take place in the Parliament on February 13 at 1:11 pm.</p><p>"A total of nine schools have reported receiving bomb threats so far. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises and thorough checks are underway," a DFS official said, adding that more schools were being reported to have received similar threatening emails.</p><p>The schools that received the threats include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, DTEA School in INA, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, CM SHRI School in Rohini and Bal Bharati School in Rohini, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. </p><p>Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads are at the sites. No suspicious object has been recovered so far from any of the school premises, officials said, adding that searches were continuing and further details were awaited.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>