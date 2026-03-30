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Delhi woman bludgeoned to death with gas cylinder, husband arrested

Initial investigation suggests that the couple had an argument over financial support for the husband's brother, which escalated into a violent altercation.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeGas Cylinder

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