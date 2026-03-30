<p>New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed after her husband attacked her with a small LPG cylinder during a domestic dispute in southeast <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi's</a> Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The victim has been identified as Poonam, while the accused, Suresh Kumar, has been arrested following the incident that took place at their residence in DDA Janta Flats, they said.</p>.<p>According to the police, the couple got married in 2020 and had recently shifted to Delhi from Rajasthan's Churu district about a month ago.</p>.<p>"The incident came to light after neighbours alerted authorities upon hearing screams from the house. A police team rushed to the spot and found Poonam lying critically injured. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.</p>.Bengaluru banker murder case: 'Possessive' husband named prime accused in charge sheet.<p>Initial investigation suggests that the couple had an argument over financial support for the husband's brother, which escalated into a violent altercation.</p>.<p>During the fight, Kumar picked up a small LPG cylinder and struck his wife multiple times, resulting in fatal injuries, police said.</p>.<p>The couple has two daughters -- a four-year-old who currently lives with grandparents in Churu, and another aged around one-and-a-half years who was present at the house at the time of the incident, the officer said.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police</a> have taken the accused into custody and registered a case of murder. The crime scene has been secured, and forensic teams have inspected the spot.</p>.<p>Investigators are also examining the couple's background and questioning neighbours and relatives to establish the sequence of events leading up to the murder. The body has been sent for postmortem. </p>