Delhi woman duped of Rs 19 lakh on pretext of work from home opportunities

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 19.23 lakh in Dwarka here, on the pretext of providing work from home, police said on Friday.

According to the FIR registered by the complainant, she received a message on September 18 last year, on a social networking site, offering part-time work from home opportunities and asking her to join a telegram group.

On the first day, she paid Rs 5,000 to the accused and received Rs 5,600 in return after completing her tasks, the FIR read.

On the next day, the victim invested more money but the accused told her that she must complete all the tasks before she could withdraw the amount, the FIR read.