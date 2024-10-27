Home
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor', AQI readings 'severe' in places

At 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 359, a marked increase from Saturday's reading of 255, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 06:44 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 06:44 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionAQI

