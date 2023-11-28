Delhi's air quality improves slightly after rainfall

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 395 on Sunday, 389 on Saturday, 415 on Friday, 390 on Thursday, 394 on Wednesday, 365 on Tuesday, 348 on Monday and 301 on November 19.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Earlier in the day, a thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi, reducing visibility to just 600 metres at 8 am at the Safdarjung Observatory. The visibility was 800 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.