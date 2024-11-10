Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' zone

<p>New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 335 ('very poor'). The city recorded an AQI of 334 at 9 am.</p>.<p>At least eight weather stations, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Alipur, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, Rohini, and RK Puram, reported 'very poor' air quality in the evening.</p>.Delhi constable gives CPR to road accident victim, saves life.<p>On Saturday, the city's AQI stood at 351 ('very poor').</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecast mist in the evening for the national capital.</p>.<p>The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 32.6 degrees celsius, two notches above normal, with a humidity level of 74 per cent at 5.30 pm.</p>.<p>Moderate fog is expected to cover Delhi on Monday, the IMD said.</p>.<p>According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate, 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. </p>