Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' zone

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 335 ('very poor'). The city recorded an AQI of 334 at 9 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:43 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 16:43 IST
India NewsDelhiPollutionAQI

