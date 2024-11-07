Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 367

<p>New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Thursday morning as the air quality continued to be in the "very poor" category.</p><p>While the Air Quality Index at 9 am stood at 367, nine stations -- Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur -- reported air quality in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.<p>According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," and 401-500 "severe".</p><p>Clear skies are expected over the city, with smog during the day and shallow fog at night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).</p><p>The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 18.0 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches warmer than usual.</p><p>The humidity level at 8.30 am stood at 94 per cent. </p>