Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', layer of smog over city

Data from the CPCB's Sameer App, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that the air quality at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations was in the severe category with readings of 409 at both.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 05:20 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 05:20 IST
Air PollutionAQIDelhi air qualityDelhi News

