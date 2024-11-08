Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' on November 8 morning

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 05:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 05:49 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us