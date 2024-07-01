Delhi's Hawkers' body slams first FIR against street vendor under new criminal laws

New Delhi: The National Hawker Federation, Delhi, slammed the first FIR registered against a street vendor after the three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday and termed it "targeting of the underprivileged" and "misuse of power".

The association of the street vendors, which has more than 800 street vendor organisations, 11 central trade unions and NGOs across India and abroad, called on the human rights advocates and citizens to raise their voice against the incident.

The Delhi Police registered its first FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against a street vendor in the Kamala Market area after the new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.