Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 34.7 degree Celsius

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 78 at 10 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 18:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degree Celsius, normal of the season's average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius while the humidity at 5.30 pm was 66 per cent.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with no rain on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 78 at 10 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2024, 18:51 IST
India NewsIMDDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT