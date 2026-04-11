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Delhi's push for clear air: No tax on EVs up to Rs 30 lakh, only electric 2-wheelers from April 2028

Residents of Delhi will get up to Rs 1 lakh as a scrapping incentive on purchasing a new electric car.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsDelhiElectric VehicleTax

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