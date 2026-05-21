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Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital admits season's first heat stroke case; 24-year-old youth critical

The patient was admitted at around 1.45 am with symptoms including vomiting, loose motions, altered sensorium, faecal incontinence and extremely high body temperature, said Dr Ajay Chauhan, Director Professor of Medicine at the hospital.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsDelhiheatwave

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