Demanding constitutional rights does not mean creating north-south divide: Yechury on Modi's remark against Oppn

'This is not acceptable. Why is this happening? It is not just because of the authoritarian trend. Of course, they want to centralise power, but the larger issue is they want to convert the character of our secular, democratic republic into a fascistic, rabidly intolerant Hindutva rashtra,' he said, adding, 'For that, they need a unitary State structure, not a federal State structure.' 'This entire drive towards a unitary State structure is part of a larger construct of converting the character of our country from being a secular, democratic republic into a fascistic, authoritarian Hindutva rashtra. That is the fundamental point we have to bear in mind,' Yechury said.