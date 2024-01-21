Denied oxygen support for 20 mins at govt hospital, DCW member's father succumbs to death: Swati Maliwal

In a post on X, Maliwal, who is a former chief of Delhi Commission For Women (DCW), said, "Sitting in GB Pant hospital with my former colleague Firdaus Khan, Member DCW. Her father was admitted in emergency but denied oxygen for over 20 mins. He has died on the spot.”

"If a woman who has fought for the rights of others for the past 9 years is treated like this, what will happen to common people. Request @Saurabh_MLAgk to ensure strict action against the doctor authorities!” she said.