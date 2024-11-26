Home
Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi for meetings with top BJP leaders

Fadnavis is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda to discuss the modalities of the formation of the next government in Mahrashtra.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 20:58 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 20:58 IST
