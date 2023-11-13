Diwali festive season earns over Rs 525 cr to Delhi govt with 3 crore liquor bottles sold in two weeks

The sale of liquor picked up just ahead of Diwali with stores selling 17.33 lakh, 18.89 lakh and 27.89 lakh bottles on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. The shops were closed on Diwali that was a dry day, officials said.