Over 200 workers of AAP, BJP detained during protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Over 200 workers of AAP and BJP were detained on Friday afternoon while they were marching towards each other's offices at Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg here, police said. "We had already made elaborate arrangements with multi-layered barricades to stop the workers to reach to the party offices. About 150 workers from AAP and 60 from BJP have been detained and taken to separate police stations in buses," an official said said.