Rape accused Delhi officer Premoday Khakha sent to 1-day judicial custody

“Around February, she alleged that she got pregnant and informed Khakha’s wife Rani about it. The woman allegedy slapped her, threatened her and gave her abortion pills to silence her. Around April 2021, she returned to her mother’s house after telling her that she did not like to stay with Khakha’s family. However, she did not tell her mother about the sexual assault and the abortion,” Kalsi said about the girl’s statement.

Both the accused were produced separately before metropolitan magistrate Katyayini Sharma Kandwal. The couple were arrested on Monday after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital.

The minor was the daughter of Khakha’s friend, who had passed away on October 1, 2020, following which the girl started staying at his house.

A case has since been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), police said.

IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case, police said.