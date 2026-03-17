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‘No demolition without notice’: MCD assures Delhi HC on Uttam Nagar residents' plea

The court, on March 11, had protected the petitioners' residential premises from demolition action for a week and asked them to file a fresh plea about their grievance.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsCrimeMuslimsmurderdemolitionDelhi High CourtMCDBulldozerbrutally murdered

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