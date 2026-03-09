Four minors apprehended for assaulting Manipuri woman in south Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Four juveniles were apprehended in connection with the alleged assault of a Manipuri woman who objected to harassment by them at a park in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/delhi-woman-hides-in-uttarakhand-forest-overnight-to-escape-rape-attempt-by-taxi-driver-3923461">Delhi</a>, police said on Monday.</p><p>The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the woman and her friend were taking a walk in the park in Malviya Nagar, near the Saket District Court Complex, they said.</p><p>According to a senior police officer, the minors allegedly made comments at the two women.</p><p>"When one of them objected, a verbal argument ensued, after which the accused allegedly assaulted the woman," the officer said.</p><p>The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment, he said.</p>.Father 'favoured' sons more, angry daughters slit his throat in UP's Muzaffarnagar.<p>Following the incident, police teams were formed to identify and trace the suspects. In the subsequent raids conducted by the police, all four accused were apprehended.</p><p>Police are in constant touch with the victim, the officer said. The incident comes days after a married couple -- Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain -- was arrested in Malviya Nagar for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three women from Arunachal Pradesh in their neighbourhood.</p><p>The couple had allegedly made derogatory comments about the women's appearance and profession during a dispute over dust falling to their floor from an air conditioner installation in the women's flat above.</p>