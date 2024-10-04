Two more shooters arrested in Delhi's Naraina car showroom firing

<p>New Delhi: Delhi police on Friday said it has arrested two more men in connection with the Naraina second-hand luxury car showroom firing, allegedly done at the behest of a Europe-based Indian-origin gangster.</p>.<p>A team from the southwestern range of Special Cell arrested Ashish alias Bholi and Amit Kala, both in their 20s, from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Thursday, an officer said.</p>.<p>Police had earlier arrested Arman and Deepak, an international kickboxing player, for being involved in the shootout.</p>.NIA Deputy SP demands Rs 2.5 crore bribe to spare family from terror charges, arrested by CBI.<p>Arman was nabbed Thursday by another Special Cell team in outer Delhi's Majra Dabas, following an encounter which left him with a gunshot wound in his leg.</p>.<p>A day before, Deepak, a gold medal winner, was arrested by the Crime Branch.</p>.<p>These were Ashish, Amit Kala, and Arman Khan who entered Naraina's Car Street showroom and fired multiple rounds in an extortion bid, while Deepak kept a vigil outside, the officer said.</p>.<p>Amit Kala and Deepak belong to Haryana's Rohtak and Arman Khan and Ashish to Charkhi Dadri.</p>.<p>All four were working at the behest of Spain- and Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, the officer said.</p>.<p>On September 27, three men went on a shooting rampage inside the Car Street showroom keeping the owner at gunpoint. Before they left, they threw a slip that read: "Himanshu bhau since 2020." The shooters demanded Rs 5 crore from the owner as protection money.</p>.<p>Bhau, a 21-year-old Rohtak native, is facing more than 50 cases under counts of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, threat and Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.</p>.<p>He was also booked under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) for running an extortion syndicate in Delhi.</p>