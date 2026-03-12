Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police constable's quick thinking averts CNG car blast during Matiala slum fire

The fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Mansaram Park area late on Wednesday night.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 12:31 IST
DelhiIndiaDelhi PoliceDwarkaTrendingDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us