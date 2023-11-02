JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

IIT student hangs self at home in east Delhi

Police said no suicide note was recovered. Further investigations are on.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 03:54 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A 23-year-old IIT-Delhi student died by suicide by hanging from a weight lifting rod at his house in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Panav Jain, a fourth-year BTech student, was found by his parents at about 9 pm on Tuesday upon returning from their evening walk, they said.

Panav had hanged himself with a dupatta (scarf) at the weight lifting rod which was installed at their home, police said.

The victim’s parents took him to Pushpanjali Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

According to police, Panav's father told them that his son had been suffering from stress and depression for the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

Police said no suicide note was recovered. Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 November 2023, 03:54 IST)
India NewsNew DelhiSuicideIIT-Delhi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT