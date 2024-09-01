Doctors at Delhi hospital remove brain tumour through nasal passage from elderly man

Commenting on the successful outcome of the surgery, Dr Puneet Kant, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said, "Pituitary adenomas are relatively common, accounting for about 10-15 per cent of all brain tumours. They can cause a variety of symptoms depending on their size and location, including hormonal imbalances, headaches and vision problems."

"Transnasal transsphenoidal surgery is a preferred method for removing these tumours due to its minimally invasive nature, reducing the risk of complications and speeding up recovery time," he said.