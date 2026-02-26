<p>New Delhi: Two persons, including a domestic help, were <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arrest">arrested </a>on Thursday for allegedly conducting a fake Enforcement Directorate raid at her employer's residence in southeast Delhi, an official said.</p>.<p>The accused were arrested after a complaint was handed over to the police.</p>.<p>According to police, the domestic help, along with her associate, hatched a plan to conduct a fake ED operation in order to deceive her employer.</p>.Two held for helping 'digital arrest' fraudsters.<p>A team initiated an investigation and traced the suspects through technical surveillance. Both accused were subsequently arrested and questioned.</p>.<p>"During the search and recovery, police seized seven luxury watches, jewellery, a Deputy Commandant uniform and a fake identity card from their possession," the officer said.</p>.<p>Further details are awaited.</p>