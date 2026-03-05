<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> Transport Corporation's electric bus caught fire near a hospital on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi on Thursday afternoon, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.</p>.<p>All passengers were evacuated safely on time, with no injuries reported, they added.</p>.<p>According to DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received at 12.57 pm, following which fire tenders were dispatched to the location.</p>.Rs 2.23 lakh crore invested in India’s EV sector 2020-2025: IEEFA.<p>The bus, operating on route number 544 from R K Puram to Badarpur Border, was completely engulfed in flames, it said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire-and-emergency-services">firefighters</a> reached the spot and successfully extinguished the flames, the officials said. </p>