DU alleges St. Stephen's College of exceeding sanctioned seats for Christian candidates

However, in the college's notice dated August 30, the principal stated, "Despite providing the list of selected candidates to the university on the August 24, after a three-day silence, the university responded on the August 27 afternoon, requesting further details pertaining to the categories, CUET and interview marks of all Christian minority candidates." The college provided all the required details at 12.20 am on August 28 with a request that the names of the selected candidates be timely uploaded on the CSAS portal for them to pay their fees and further join the regular classes from August 29, Varghese said.