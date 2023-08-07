DU fills up 87% seats in first round of UG admission

Over 87 per cent of undergraduate seats in Delhi University colleges have got filled in the first round of admission, with maximum enrolments in Hansraj College, Ramjas College and Dyal Singh College. According to the data released by the varsity, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English are the top five courses opted by most students this year.