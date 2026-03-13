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DU student arrested for killing woman in Old Delhi hotel room over marriage pressure

Police said he met the woman around two years back through a common friend, and they developed a close friendship.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurder

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