<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> has arrested a 24-year-old DU student for allegedly strangling a woman to death inside a hotel room in Old Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, as the victim was “pressuring” him to marry her, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Abhishek Tiwari, a resident of Shahdara, has been arrested for the murder of the 25-year-old woman, whose body was found in a hotel room earlier this week, DCP (North) Raja Banthia said. The victim worked as an accountant with a private company in Chandni Chowk.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Tiwari told police that he was pursuing BCom through the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi, and was working as an accountant at a shop in Chandni Chowk, the DCP said.</p>.<p>Police said he met the woman around two years back through a common friend, and they developed a close friendship.</p>.<p>However, of late, the woman was pressuring him to marry her, which he did not want.</p>.<p>“Due to the pressure, the accused planned the murder and called her to meet him at a hotel on Church Mission Road on March 11. After having physical relations with her, he strangled her to death with his hands and fled from the spot,” the DCP said.</p>.Delhi man disguised as woman slits sister-in-law's throat to avenge attack on his mother; arrested.<p>The matter came to light around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, when a staff member of the hotel informed the local police that the occupants of a room were not responding to repeated knocks on the door.</p>.<p>“When police forced open the door, a woman was found lying on the bed, partially covered with a blanket. There was blood on the bed and clothes lying nearby. The crime scene has been examined,” the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said the woman, a resident of Maujpur in north-east Delhi, lived with her parents, grandmother and younger sister.</p>.<p>She checked into the hotel around noon on March 11 with Tiwari, who was reportedly seen leaving the hotel once around 5 pm after locking the room from the outside.</p>.<p>The woman’s family had lodged a missing person report at the Jafrabad police station after she did not return home on Wednesday, with her phone unreachable.</p>.<p>Police will produce the accused, who has been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS, before the concerned court and seek his custody for further questioning, the officer said.</p>