delhi

ED arrests gangster in money laundering case against Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Chiku was produced in Panchkula before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court, which sent him to five days' ED custody.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 11:16 IST



The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Surender Singh alias Chiku as part of a money laundering investigation against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its associates, official sources said.

Chiku was produced in Panchkula before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court, which sent him to five days' ED custody, they said.

The central agency had on December 5 last year raided 13 premises belonging to Chiku, a gangster and close ally of Bishnoi and Khalistani terror groups, and some others, in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Chiku, the ED alleged, invested proceeds from illegal mining, liquor and toll operations through his allies.

(Published 21 February 2024, 11:16 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateLawrence Bishnoi



