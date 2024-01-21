ED attaches assets of ex-Punjab & Sind Bank officer who broke customers' FDs to play online games

Mishra used the "proceeds of crime for playing online games such as Monopoly, Poker, Teen Patti etc. on different online gaming websites such as Goa247.live, Indibet.com and betway."

The proceeds of the alleged crime were mainly transferred by him (Mishra) to the online gaming companies by routing through various current accounts of different business entities, the agency said.

The accounts to which the proceeds were transferred by Mishra were borrowed by the owners of the gaming website/companies on commission basis, it said.