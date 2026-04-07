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ED attaches assets worth over Rs 39 cr of Al Falah chairman under PMLA

A provisional attachment order has been issued by the federal probe agency to freeze these properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsDelhiED

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