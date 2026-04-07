<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached a house in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, agricultural land in Faridabad, and several bank deposits, worth more than Rs 39 crore all told, as part of a money laundering probe against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A provisional attachment order has been issued by the federal probe agency to freeze these properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p>.<p>The assets include a house in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, agricultural land in the Dhauj area of Faridabad, and money stashed in some bank accounts and fixed deposits.</p>.ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in second PMLA case.<p>Sources told PTI that the total value of these assets is Rs 39.45 crore.</p>.<p>Siddiqui, 61, is currently lodged in jail.</p>.<p>The latest action against him came as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged cheating of students of his educational institutions by misrepresenting the accreditation and recognition of his institutions.</p>.<p>Al Falah University, based in Haryana's Faridabad, came under the scanner of probe agencies during an investigation into a 'white-collar' terror module linked to the November 10, 2025, Red Fort area blast in which 15 people were killed.</p>.<p>Siddiqui was arrested last year by the ED, which had earlier attached the land and building of the varsity worth about Rs 140 crore. </p>