ED files fresh complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping summonses

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh complaint before a Delhi court seeking prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping its summonses in a money laundering investigation, official sources said Wednesday.

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring the summons no 4 to 8, they said.

The court of ACMM Divya Malhotra has listed the master to be heard on Thursday.

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering investigation linked to the Delhi excise policy.