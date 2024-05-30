ED opposing bail for Kejriwal despite sudden weight loss, sugar spike: Atishi

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed an application for seven-day interim bail at the Rouse Avenue Court. He sought an extension to the bail for his health check-ups, because during his ED custody, he lost 6-7 kg of his weight. Such sudden and unexplained weight loss is an indicator of several serious diseases. Not just this, his ketone level has reached a critical level. His sugar level is on a continuous spike," she said.