JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

ED raids in Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat against Lalu Prasad associate Amit Katyal in money laundering case

Katyal, who was arrested last year in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and several members of his family, got interim on medical grounds last month.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 06:53 IST

Follow Us

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids in Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat in a money laundering case against Amit Katyal who is considered a 'close associate' of Lalu Prasad's family, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Katyal, who was arrested last year in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and several members of his family, got interim bail on medical grounds last month.

Katyal was first detained and later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 11, 2023, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

With PTI inputs

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 March 2024, 06:53 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateEDLalu Prasad Yadav

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT