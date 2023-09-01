ED seizes Rs 1.27 crore cash after FEMA raids against Rajasthan hospitality group

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized Rs 1.27 crore in 'unaccounted' cash in three-day-long searches against a Rajasthan-based hospitality group and its promoters for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law. The searches that began on August 29 raided several locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, and Delhi in connection with the case involving Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd, Vardha Enterprises Pvt Ltd, and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others, the agency said in a statement.