Excise policy case: ED summons 'politically motivated', should be withdrawn, says Kejriwal

Responding to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said they were "politically motivated" and should be withdrawn.

He said he was ready to honour the summons sent legally, but they were "illegal".

The ED had issued fresh summons to Kejriwal asking him to appear before its investigators on December 21 in a money laundering case linked to the case irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.