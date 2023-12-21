JOIN US
delhi

Excise policy case: ED summons 'politically motivated', should be withdrawn, says Kejriwal

The ED had issued fresh summons to Kejriwal asking him to appear before its investigators on December 21 in a money laundering case linked to the case irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 04:17 IST



Responding to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said they were "politically motivated" and should be withdrawn.

He said he was ready to honour the summons sent legally, but they were "illegal".

The ED had issued fresh summons to Kejriwal asking him to appear before its investigators on December 21 in a money laundering case linked to the case irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned on November 2 but he refused to appear before it after shooting of a letter to the agency, demanding the withdrawal of the notice, which he described as “motivated”, “issued for extraneous considerations”, “vague", “unsustainable in law” and “issued at the behest” of the ruling BJP.

More details to follow....

(Published 21 December 2023, 04:17 IST)
India News AAP Enforcement Directorate India Politics Arvind Kejriwal



