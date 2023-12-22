ED summons to Kejriwal 'political posturing' by Modi govt: AAP leader Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s fresh summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems more of political posturing of the Centre than a legal process, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday.

A day after Kejriwal skipped the second summons by the federal agency, he was served a fresh notice for appearance on January 3 in the Delhi excise policy case.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, "Everyone knows that Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal is in Vipassana. The ED knows well that he can't be served summons while he is without any communication during 10 days meditation."