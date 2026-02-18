<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday claimed before the Supreme Court that the central agency has been “terrorised” during its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=i-pac">search operations at the I-PAC office in Kolkata</a> in view of obstructions by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others.</p><p>A bench Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K V Viswanathan adjourned to March 18 the hearing on a plea moved by the ED seeking CBI probe against Banerjee and others.</p><p>The search operation was carried out at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam.</p><p>The bench deferred the hearing after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that a rejoinder would be filed during the day.</p><p>During the brief hearing, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the respondents submitted that the agency must justify its "weaponisation". </p><p>“They will have to justify how an agency can be weaponised like this,” he said.</p>.I-PAC raids: SC adjourns to Mar 18 ED's plea against 'interference' by Mamata Banerjee.<p>To this, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the ED responded, “No, agency is not weaponised, it has been terrorised”.</p><p>In January, the court had said Banerjee's alleged "obstruction" in ED's probe is "very serious" and agreed to examine if a state's law-enforcing agencies can interfere with any central agency's probe into any serious offence.</p><p>It also stayed the FIRs lodged against the agency's officials who raided political consultancy I-PAC on January 8.</p><p>The bench was dealing with the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate under Article 32, against CM Banerjee and certain state police officers.</p><p>In a writ petition, the ED sought a CBI probe against the CM, Director General of Police, and the Kolkata police commissioner, claiming that they have obstructed a lawful money laundering probe, forcibly snatching digital devices and documents, and wrongfully confining ED officers during search operations.</p>