ED treating Delhi CM as if he is most wanted terrorist in India: Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: As the Enforcement Directorate rushed to the Delhi High Court against bail given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita on Friday accused the agency of acting as if AAP supremo is the "most wanted terrorist in India".

She was speaking at a function where the Delhi Water Minister started her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal demanding release of more water from Haryana to tide over the water crisis in the national capital. Before the start of the hunger strike, Sunita had accompanied Atishi and other AAP leaders to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Alleging that the dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits, Sunita said, "it was only yesterday your Chief Minister got bail. In the morning, the order was supposed to be uploaded. Even before the order was uploaded, the ED approached the Delhi High Court. This happened as if Kejriwal is the most wanted terrorist in India."