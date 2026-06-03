ED withdraws press release on allegations against FIITJEE and its directors, officers

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has recently noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has agreed to withdraw a press release of April 26 2025, raising allegations against FIITJEE and its directors and officers.</p><p>The petitioners (FIITJEE) had challenged the press release, issued by the ED’s Lucknow Zonal Office after searches were conducted at the Noida and Delhi offices of FIITJEE and residences of certain directors and officers.</p>.SIT formed to investigate attack on ED team during search operation at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Kerala.<p>The petitioners contended that the press release was malicious, defamatory and based on illegal and gross assumptions, containing various presumptions and accusations without any supporting justification or evidence. It was further pointed out that the press release was based on a 'Preliminary Analysis Report', and no such report existed.</p><p>They also submitted that the press release was in violation of the Office Memorandum of April 1, 2010 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.</p><p>On March 18, 2026, the Delhi High Court heard arguments at length and prima facie noted that the impugned press release was in contravention and violation of the Office Memorandum.</p><p>Thereafter, counsel for the respondent sought time to seek instructions on whether they would revise the press release or have the matter adjudicated on merits. </p><p>Despite claiming that the press release was based on preliminary analysis of seized material, the respondent admitted before the court that no such preliminary analysis report existed and failed to prima facie substantiate the allegations.</p><p>Subsequently, on May 6, 2026, the Delhi High Court noted that counsel for the respondent had instructions to unconditionally withdraw the press release. </p>