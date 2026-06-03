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ED withdraws press release on allegations against FIITJEE and its directors, officers

The petitioners contended that the press release was malicious, defamatory and based on illegal and gross assumptions.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsDelhiED

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