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‘Education mafia won’t win’: Govt announces NEET-UG re-test on June 21

The minister said the Higher Education Department immediately initiated an inquiry and referred the matter to investigating agencies, including state agencies.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsNEETNEET ExamNEET resultsNational Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)UG-NEET counsellingComputer Based TestNEET exam failure

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