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Education ministry denies reports of fire at its office in Delhi after Congress expresses concern

The ministry clarified that the fire was actually confined to the premises of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in central Delhi and did not affect the ministry's headquarters.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 05:29 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 05:29 IST
India NewsDelhiFire AccidentMinistry of Education

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