Elderly man dead, 4 injured after BMW car hits auto in central Delhi

New Delhi: A 63-year-old man died and four people were injured after their auto rickshaw was hit by a luxury car in central Delhi’s Tilak Marg, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 5 am on September 12 when Neeraj Kumar, along with his father Sachhidanada, wife Kumari Salma, two sons Yashraj and Hansraj were going to their home in an auto rickshaw from New Delhi Railway Station, they said.

When the auto reached near Sikandra and Mathura Roads intersection traffic light, a BMW car hit their vehicle due to its impact, it toppled, the police said.