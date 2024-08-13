Elected minister should hoist tricolour on Independence Day, politics over it unfortunate: Manish Sisodia

The LG office should ideally have asked the Tihar Jail director general's office to send Chief Minister Kejriwal's letter, he said. "But, they have nothing to do with independence or the country. People like Sukesh are beloved to them." The elected government or any minister should hoist the flag, he asserted. "I do not see any difficulty in it." "But, expecting democratic, constitutional (norms) from the L-G and his boss is meaningless. Only dictatorship is expected from them and that is what we do," Sisodia charged.