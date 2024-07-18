Enable online registration of marriages under compulsory registration order: Delhi High Court

In response, the marriage officer concerned said on the portal, there was no option of applying for a marriage registration under Compulsory Marriage Order but if one applied under Hindu Marriage Act or the Special Marriage Act, due procedure was followed and a final 'Marriage Registration Certificate' was approved, which could be issued under the Compulsory Marriage Registration Order.

The court observed that the reply of the authorities to the present petition suggested that the petitioners, being Muslim, could apply for the registration of their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.