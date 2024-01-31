ED issues fifth summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Wednesday.

Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency for January 18 and January 3 and November 2 and December 21 in 2023. He had called these notices 'illegal'.