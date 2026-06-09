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Entire family perishes as ailing patriarch dies days after Delhi hotel fire kills 8 of his kin

The family, on the day tragedy stuck, was supposed to meet the senior most Aggarwal at the hospital sometime around 11:30 am and was having breakfast when the fire started.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruDelhigurugramFire

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