Entire family perishes as ailing patriarch dies days after Delhi hotel fire kills 8 of his kin

<p>While accountability still eludes kin of the 22 who perished in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-hotel-fire-probe-widens-absconding-accountant-under-lens-as-fir-flags-violations-4029307">Delhi hotel fire last week</a>, details of the victims are still emerging and one such tragic account is that of the Aggarwal family, who lost eight members in the blaze that erupted last week. The heartbreaking part- the family had put up in the hotel to be near their oldest and ailing member- Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, 80, who was battling a respiratory disease and was admitted to the Max hospital in Saket. </p><p>The family had temporarily taken up lodging at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast hotel to tend to Aggarwal's needs. </p>.Tea break, unattended fryer, delayed alert: Chain of lapses that may have led to Delhi hotel fire.<p>Vivek Aggarwal, a chartered accountant living in Gurugram had booked rooms at the bed and breakfast in Malviya Nagar and his wife Tarjani Aggarwal, mother Prem Lata Aggarwal, his two daughters Jivisha and Varya, and three other relatives were also living at the hotel.</p><p>Radhe Shyam Aggarwal's elder granddaughter Jivisha, an engineering student in Bengaluru, had also flown in to Delhi to visit him. </p><p>The family, on the day tragedy stuck, was supposed to meet the senior most Aggarwal at the hospital sometime around 11:30 am and was having breakfast when the fire started. </p>.Delhi hotel fire: 12 foreigners among 13 patients remain admitted to Max Saket; all 'clinically stable'.<p>All 8 of them perished in the blaze. </p><p>Radhe Shyam Aggarwal passed away on Tuesday, leaving their Gurugram home empty and not one surviving member in the family. </p><p>He reportedly had kept asking about his family members after they didn't turn up at the hospital and given his delicate condition, had not been informed of the tragedy that befell his kin. </p><p>In related development, a Delhi court on Monday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-hotel-fire-court-extends-owners-police-custody-by-two-days-4031523">extended by two days the police custody</a> of the hotel owner, while remanding the hotel's cook in 14 days' judicial custody.</p>